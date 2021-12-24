Elderly woman hacked to death in Uttarakhand's Pauri; 1 held

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Dec 23 (PTI) A 78-year-old woman was killed, and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh and cash was looted from her house in Bagad village here, officials said on Thursday. Police said they have arrested a 23-year-old man from the same village in connection with the alleged murder and theft.

The man barged into the elderly woman's house on Wednesday with an intention to steal but hit her with a heavy object when she resisted, Pauri Circle Officer P L Tamta said. Jewellery worth Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 92,400 in cash were recovered from him, Tamta said. PTI COR ALM CJ CJ

