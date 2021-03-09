Election Commission Removes WB DGP Virendra Ahead Of Polls; P Nirajnayan To Take Charge

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, replaced the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra after reviewing the poll preparedness in the state. The EC has appointed P. Nirajnayan as Bengal's new DGP with immediate effect. Moreover, the central election body has also stated that Virendra will not be given any post which 'directly or indirectly' relates to the conduct of the election.

Election Commission transfers West Bengal DGP Virendra, posts IPS P. Nirajnayan in his place pic.twitter.com/zjlu0dpYn8 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

READ | Mamata Holds Rally In Nandigram, Visits Chandi Temple Day Before Filing Nomination

EC removes Howrah SP

Earlier last week, the EC had removed Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy from the Bengal poll process after his wife received a ticket from the ruling Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections ensuing in West Bengal. Roy's wife, actress Lovely Maitra, was nominated by TMC for the Sonapur Dakshin seat in the South 24 Parganas district. As per the EC rules, none of the family members of a candidate can be involved in the election process. Shortly after Maitra was named as the TMC candidate for the Sonapur Dakshin seat, Opposition political parties raised questions about her husband continuing as the SP of Howrah (Rural).

READ | ECI Removes West Bengal Senior Cop From Election Process After Wife Gets Trinamool Ticket

The development comes amid the battle between political parties contesting polls claiming bias in the appointment of central forces. The EC has assured enough deployment of central forces to ensure strict compliance of the MCC and law & order situation. Prior to Roy's removal, the TMC had sought the removal of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain as the in-charge for the West Bengal election. Maintaining that all its officials are discharging their duties as per the Constitution, it reposed full faith in Jain's integrity. However, the demand had been quashed by the Election Commission.

READ | BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits Out At TMC, Asserts 'West Bengal Will Have A BJP Chief Minister'

West Bengal Assembly polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2. Bengal elections will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29.

The Opposition BJP is gearing for a tough battle in the poll-bound state - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. In several rallies in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the saffron party will make the government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the state. However, his counterpart in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

READ | West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: Congress+ Left+ ISF Alliance Finalized

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.