Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Shopian; 1 JeM Terrorist Gunned Down

A foreign Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Press Trust Of India

The militant has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, they said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Kapren area of the Shopian district in the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

"One FT of JeM #terror outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai @Hanees who was active in #Kulgam-#Shopian area. Search is still going on," ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted. 

