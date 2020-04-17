Encounter In Shopian Underway With Search And Cordon Operation, One Terrorist Neutralised

An encounter broke out in Dairoo of the Shopian district around 6.30 am on Friday leading to the killing of one terrorist, the operation is still underway. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group is conducting a search & cordon operation in the region.

While the world grapples with Coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan has resorted to increasing ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts. Pakistan's provocative posture along the LoC has remained unabated despite the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has infected thousands of people in both countries and forced respective governments to impose lockdowns to contain the outbreak.

Infiltration bid in the garb of ceasefire violation

Last week, Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It was reported that heavy artillery firing took place and the Indian side retaliated strongly. That was the fifth consecutive day of unprovoked shelling and firing along the LoC. Sources said the Pakistan Army is trying to push terrorists into J&K to foment trouble in a region already facing the COVID-19 challenge.

India retaliates

The Indian Army responded to the ceasefire violation of the Pakistan Army by destroying the terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Besides the terror launch pads, an ammunition dump of the Pakistan Army was also destroyed.

According to reports, the terror launch pads were used by the five terrorists who were killed in the Keran sector. The Indian Army on April 5, gunned down the five terrorists in an encounter in Keran area of Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The encounter occurred in the Shalbatoo Jumgund area after the terrorists from Pakistan crossed over to this side of the line of control. As per reports, five soldiers of the elite 4 Parachute unit engaged the infiltrators at point-blank range amidst heavy snow, neutralizing the entire batch before succumbing to injuries in the fierce combat.