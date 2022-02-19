Enforcement Directorate Arrests Prime Accused Enamul Haque In Cattle Smuggling Case

In a significant update to the cross-border cattle smuggling racket, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Md Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the multi-crore case. The accused has been arrested in connection with a money-laundering investigation into the illegal trade that takes place across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

On the link of the TMC youth leader Mishra brothers to the alleged cattle smuggling case, the ED had claimed in a statement that "between October 2016-March 2017, Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra received funds amounting Rs 6.1 crore from cattle smuggler Md Enamul Haque."

How was Haque arrested by the Enforcement Directorate?

Out on bail, Haque was taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He will be produced before a local court here and the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody, they said. The CBI had earlier arrested him in November 2020 as part of its independent probe into the same case. However, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month.

Why Haque has been arrested?

The CBI charge sheet stated that Haque was the mastermind of the illegal cattle trade. The document which was submitted to a special court in West Bengal's Asansol alleged that he was assisted by two other accused, TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra and his arrested brother Vikas Mishra, in alleged connivance with Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar who was posted in Murshidabad and Malda regions of the state.

Some others were also named in the CBI charge sheet in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling that has been rampant along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

In March last year, the agency had also attached a house of the Mishra brothers located in Kolkata as part of the probe.

