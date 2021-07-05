Last Updated:

Enforcement Directorate Arrests Shakti Bhog Foods CMD Kewal Kumar In Money Laundering Case

In continuation of search in the bank fraud case, Enforcement Directorate arrested CMD of Shakti Bhod Foods Ltd under PMLA, further investigation is underway

Written By
Vidyashree S
Enforcement Directorate

Credit: PTI


On Sunday, July 5, Kewal Krishan Kumar, CMD of Shakti Bhog Foods Limited was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money- Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct. As per the press release by ED, this arrest is made in continuation of search that was carried out in nine premises located in Delhi and Haryana. 

The ED has said that many incriminating documents and digital evidence have been recovered during the search. 

As per the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kewal Krishan Kumar and unknown others, for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct, the agency has begun the money-laundering investigation.

The official press release stated, "The allegations against the accused include diversion of funds from loan accounts by round-tripping of funds through related entities and siphoning of funds was being done by way of suspicious sale/purchase from various entities". 

On July 4, Kewal Krishan Kumar was produced before the Special Court and the Court has granted custody to Enforcement Directorate (ED) till July 9. 

The press release added that the Court noted that in the considered opinion of the Court remand of the accused was necessary and justified for a fair and complete investigation of the matter.

Further investigation is underway. 

Bank fraud case against Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd

In early January, the CBI had registered a case against the New Delhi-based Shakti Bhog Foods over a bank fraud complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI).

Kewal Krishan Kumar, the managing director and other directors of the company along with unidentified public servants were booked with causing an alleged loss of Rs 3,269 crore to SBI and other consortium member banks. 

In January 2018, the Delhi High Court had ordered to shut down the Shakti Bhog Foods Limited. Shrinath Rotopack (P) Ltd, one of the operational creditors had moved to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings against Shakti Bhog Foods. This was denied when the High Court ordered the winding up of the company.

(Image credit: PTI)

First Published:
