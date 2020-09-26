'Equitable Rights': Centre Relaxes Rules For Divorced Daughters To Receive Family Pension

The Centre has relaxed rules for divorced daughters to receive the family pension and now a daughter will be entitled to receive the pension even if the divorce had not finally taken place but the petition had been filed by her during the lifetime of her deceased parent employee/pensioner.

Disclosing this while briefing the media about some of the important reforms brought in by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the earlier rule provided for payment of family pension to a divorced daughter only if the divorce had taken place during the lifetime of deceased parent pensioner or his spouse. The new circular will not only bring ease in the life of pension receiving individuals but also "ensure respectable and equitable rights" for the divorced daughters in the society, he said.

READ | Bamboo Industry To Play Crucial Role In Post-COVID Economy: Jitendra Singh

READ | No Proposal To Change Retirement Age Of Central Govt Employees: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Orders have also been issued for grant of family pension to a divyang (differently-abled) child or sibling even if the Disability Certificate is produced after the death of the pensioner parent but the disability had occurred before the death of the parents. Similarly, to bring ease of living for the divyang pensioners, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Attendant Allowance for the helper has been increased from Rs 4,500 per month to Rs 6,700 per month.

The Minister said one of the most noteworthy initiatives taken by the Pension Department is with regard to the Digital Life Certificate. Keeping in view the difficulty faced by the senior citizens who have gone and settled abroad with their children after retirement, he said, circular has been brought out on consolidated instructions on Life Certificate and commencement of family pension for those living abroad vide which the concerned bank branch abroad and the Indian Embassy/Consulate/High Commission have been instructed to provide Life Certificate and commencement of family pension there itself.

At the same time, all Pension Disbursing Banks have been instructed to provide doorstep Life Certificate to those pensioners who are unable to visit the bank.

READ | Central Govt Pensioners Can Submit Life Certificate From Nov 1 To Dec 31: Jitendra Singh

READ | Himalayan States Offer Unexplored Potential For Post-COVID Resurgence: Jitendra Singh