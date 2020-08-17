Ernakulam Administration Takes over Mulanthuruthy Church With Police Help Amid Protests

The Ernakulam district administration took over the Jacobite Syrian Cathedral Church at Mulanthuruthy in the early hours of Monday. The police took action as the deadline fixed by the High Court for the district administration to take over the church and hand over the keys to the Orthodox faction was to end on Monday. The court will consider the case at 10 am on Monday.

Police wearing PPE kits make arrests

The devotees made blockade in order to stop the police from entering inside. They also locked the gates. Police arrested protesters belonging to the Jacobite group of the Malankara church before taking over the church. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, police officials wearing PPE kits can be seen arresting the protesters. "The district administration will submit a report to the court today," ANI Ernakulam Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh as saying.

The Kerala High Court has held that it is appropriate to seek the assistance of central forces for taking the possession of the Mulanthuruthy church from the Jacobite faction. The High Court was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Orthodox faction vicar Father Geo George.

Kerala HC makes it clear

The state government had earlier submitted that due to COVID-19 and floods in Ernakulam, the district administration is not in a position to take possession of the church. The Kerala High Court had made it clear that that the affairs of the church shall not be in the hands of the Jacobite faction vicar at any rate.

It directed that if the collector was of the view that if on account of the deployment of the police for COVID-19 duties sufficient police could not be deployed, he shall wait till such period to hand over the church to the petitioners.

(With ANI inputs)