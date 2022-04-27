'Even Criticism Has Lakshman Rekha': Delhi HC Notes While Hearing Umar Khalid's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday while hearing the appeal filed by JNU student leader Umar Khalid seeking bail in the conspiracy case relating to the violence that broke out in the national capital in February 2020, questioned him over his alleged speech given in Amravati.

A two-judge bench of the High Court presided over by Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar while hearing the appeal remarked, "There has to be a line for criticism as well...there has to be a Lakshman Rekha."

The comments from the bench came in after the speech delivered by Khalid in Amravati was played before the court and Senior Advocate Trideep Pais while making submissions on Khalid's behalf had submitted that he has remained in custody for more than 500 days and its not "illegal" to criticize the government.

The bench also posed a question to Khalid's counsel whether it was appropriate to use the word "Jumla" for the Prime Minister. "This word jumla is used against the Prime Minister of India. Is it proper?" the bench said.

While the matter was being heard, the senior counsel argued that the said FIR 59 was to keep people arrested during CAA behind bars. *The so-called most important FIR of the conspiracy of committing riots does not even have any cognizable offences," Pais added.

"The offence of 124A or there being any reaction of speech in Delhi is not only unfounded, but unlikely and more than remote. The special court also didn't find it," Pais argued.

Responding to the submission, the bench said, "There is a conspiracy...the role attributed to the Co-conspirators also applies to you....the question here is what was the conspiracy."

Referring to the speeches to Umar's speeches, the bench said, "Khalid is an intelligent man but the question is does it constitute conspiracy...It's called hiding in plain sight. It doesn't have to necessarily be for the audience. It can be for anyone else."

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Khalid challenging an order of the trial court which had denied bail to Khalid in connection with the case pertaining to the larger conspiracy that led to Riots 2020.

On the last occasion, as the court issued notice over the bail application, the court while examining Khalid's speeches and asked, "Did shaheed Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi ever use this language? We have no problem with permitting free speech but what are you saying? All this is offensive and obnoxious."

"Don't you think these expressions used are offensive to people? It's almost as if we get an impression that only one community fought for India's independence," the court said.

On March 24, 2022, the Trial Court dismissed the bail plea of Umar Khalid and said that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against Umar Khalid is prima facie true.