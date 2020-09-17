All Related To Disha & Sushant's Deaths Silenced Or Threatened; Give Rohan Security: Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday reiterated the importance of providing security cover for deceased Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai highlighting how everyone related to the case was either facing threats or was being silenced.

"It seems everyone who wanted to talk about June 8 was silenced or has disappeared or being given threats. There have been so many testimonies. Disha called Sushant and told him what happened on 8th night, subsequently, he died on 14th. On 11th and 12th, his family had also said that he said they will not leave me. Ambulance driver, who took his body has also been given threats. Anyone who was related to the two deaths has either been given threats or finished," said Rane.

"Obviously, in this entire situation, Rohan Rai's role is important since he might be the only witness left who cal tell us what happened on 8th night. I have written to our honourable Home Minister, there is a need to provide security to Rohan Rai so he gets the confidence to come out and talk and speak the truth. He needs to come safely to the CBI, you never know if there is a threat to his life also," added Rane.

Rane writes to HM Shah

Yesterday, Nitesh Rane wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to provide security for Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai amid the various revelations unearthing around her death. Rane while speaking to Republic Media Network had made sensational disclosures ascertaining links between the death of Disha and Sushant, which happened in a span of 6 days, suggesting that Rohan Rai was the key to the truth behind both deaths.

In his letter to the Home Minister, Rane expressed shock over how the Mumbai Police failed to question Rohan Rai, the deceased live-in partner, in their primary investigation in Disha's death. Rane chalked out the reasons for asking for protection for Rai stating that the latter may have been asked to avoid scrutiny and hence, flee from Mumbai. Rohan is conspicuous by his absence from the city, a week following the death of his fiancee. Rane in his letter also alleged that "some influential people" may have put pressure on him due to which he is "scared" to return to Mumbai.

Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14.

