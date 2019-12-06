The Debate
Ex-AGI Soli Sorabjee On Hyderabad Encounter: Cruel Way Of Doing Justice

Law & Order

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee expressed his displeasure over the killing of all four accused of Hyderbad rape and murder case by police in an encounter.

Former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee expressed his displeasure over the killing of all four accused of Hyderbad rape and murder case by police in an encounter. In a massive development on Friday, December 6, all four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad have been killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused were taken to a local hospital. 

