Ex-ASG Pinky Anand & Senior Advocates Weigh In On CJI's Call For 50% Women In Judiciary

Senior advocates Pinky Anand, Vikas Singh, Vikas Pahwa and others have reacted to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana's remarks that women should demand 50% reservation in the Judiciary as a matter of right. Former Additional Solicitor General of India Pinky Anand said that the appointed should be on merit. "We want to be part of the system but to have equality and equity in this structure," she said.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh stated that lady lawyers need to be given higher representation. He said that there should be a system for elevating female lawyers.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa said that he does not believe in reservation but merit. "The only criteria to be in the judiciary should be merit. The moment you bring reservation, the merit become secondary consideration," he said. Pahwa, however, supported that women should be given more opportunities.

Former High Court Judge Ajit Sinha also said that spirit in which the CJI said is a great and welcoming one. He said that rather than reservation, more opportunities should be brought in for women. "Merit should be the criteria. Because sole reservation on grounds of gender would be violative of Article 14 and 19 of the Constitution and also against equality," Sinha said.

CJI Ramana Says India Needs 50% Women Representation In Judiciary

CJI Ramana on Sunday said that women lawyers should strongly demand 50% reservation on all the levels of the judiciary. He called it a matter of right and not a matter of charity.

"I don't want you to cry but with anger, you have to shout and demand that we need 50% reservation," CJI said at an event organised by women advocates of the apex court in honour of the nine newly appointed judges. He also strongly recommended and supported the demand for a certain percentage of reservation for women in law schools. "Ultimately, the inclusion of women judges and lawyers will substantially improve the quality of justice delivery," he said.

Justice Ramana noted that are only four women judges in the apex court, 11.5% women judges in high courts and less than 30% in the subordinate judiciary.