Ex-CJI Gogoi Brushes Aside Criticism About Ayodhya Verdict, Opines On Post-retirement Jobs

Delivering the keynote address on 'Ensuring an Independent Judiciary under our Constitution: Confronting the Contemporary Challenges' on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi stated that it was "jurisprudentially and logically acceptable" for the Ayodhya land dispute judgment to not have a disclosed author. He recalled that there were 32 cases during the tenure of a particular CJI when the author was not mentioned in the judgment. Moreover, the Rajya Sabha MP observed that he was himself the author of 13 judgments where his name was not shown. According to him, the questions on the Ayodhya judgment were raised by critics who wanted the 5 judges to pen down separate judgments so that the verdict does not come out before his retirement.

The Ayodhya land dispute verdict

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5 announced the formation of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

On post-retirement engagements

The former CJI was also candid about the issue of post-retirement jobs for judges. He mentioned that retired judges could be divided into three categories- "activist" judges who immediately say many things after retirement which have not been said in office, judges who do independent commercial work such as arbitrations and judges who take up post-retirement engagements. Thereafter, he questioned why only the third category was said to be compromising on judicial independence. He lamented that there no questions were being asked about who the "activist" judges were working with and some judges getting friendly with commercial lawyers before their retirement. Citing a report by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy released in 2016 which highlighted that 70 of 100 retired judges accepted post-retirement engagements, he noted that there was no problem in accepting a post-retirement job as long as a judge is true to his functions.

Justice Gogoi's career

Gogoi, the 46th CJI is the son of former Assam CM Kesab Chandra Gogoi. In his tenure lasting a little over 13 months, Gogoi delivered key judgments in cases such as the Ayodhya land dispute, the Rafale deal, contempt case against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sabarimala review verdict. He retired on November 17, 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind nominated him to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2020 to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of senior advocate KTS Tulsi.

(Image credits: PTI)