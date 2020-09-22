Sandalwood Drugs Case: Ex-cricketer NC Aiyappa Questioned By CCB Division, Denies Links

Former Ranji cricketer NC Aiyappa spoke to Republic TV and revealed that he was interrogated by the Internal Security Division for general inquiry based on his call records and travel history. He denied any links to the Sandalwood drug racket and revealed that he does not have any clue about the people involved in the case.

On prodding further, Aiyappa stated that he may have "bumped into" the actors, currently under custody by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), in parties but has not maintained any personal contact with any of them.

CCB hunts for Aditya Alva

Earlier this week CCB has intensified its search for Kannada actor Aditya Alva, after raiding the actor's house in connection to the Sandalwood drug racket. Alva, who is the son of ex-JD(S) minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi, is one of the prime accused in the drug case. He has been absconding since September 4, as per sources.

Apart from Alva, Shivaprakash Chuppi, and Sheik Faazil - the prime accused in the case are reportedly absconding. So far 12 people have been arrested including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani. Both actors are in judicial custody.

What is the Sandalwood drug racket?

The alleged drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' - came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh - revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. He named two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connections.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ were detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDMA, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crore which were being supplied to local youth. The CCD has expanded its probe into the drug racket as it summoned many people and conducted several arrests so far.

