Ex-Delhi CP Neeraj Kumar Hails Batla House Verdict, Slams Those Who Politicised Encounter

Reacting to the death penalty awarded to Batla House encounter convict Ariz Khan on Monday, former Delhi Police Commissioner (CP) Neeraj Kumar hailed the verdict and remarked that the sentence is a 'tight slap' to those 'politicising' the encounter. Highlighting that the Batla House encounter was a significant crackdown on the Indian Mujahideen, the former CP asserted that the Delhi Police stands 'vindicated'. 13 years after the encounter, Delhi's Saket Court on Monday awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan, for his role in killing Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and injuring Head Constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh.

Speaking to Republic TV moments after the court's verdict, Neeraj Kumar, who was also a part of the Batla House encounter, said, "It was a very demoralising experience that we all went through. First of all, we lost a brave officer. Secondly, following a great operation that broke the back of the Indian Mujaheddin, there was much questioning of the Delhi Police action. Today we stand vindicated."

Hitting out at those 'politicising' the incident and raising questions over Delhi Police's morality, Kumar said that the martyrdom of a brave officer should not have been used for 'capital gains'. "In an operation where a brave police officer has been killed, at least that should not be used for capital gains and distorting facts. Politicians should have appreciated the actions of the police. Instead of that they were finding faults and were trying to suggest that the police shot each other. It was very vulgar. I am so glad that all those doubts that were created have been put to rest," he concluded.

Terming it the 'rarest of rare case', Judge Sandeep Yadav has awarded Ariz Khan the death penalty in the 2008 encounter case, which rocked the national capital. On March 18, Khan was held guilty, thirteen years since the encounter, charged under IPC sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant), 333 (causes grievous hurt to public servant), 353 (uses criminal force on public servant), 302 (murder), 307 (intention to murder), 174A (non-appearance in court) and 34 of IPC and 27 of arms act (use of contravention).

What is the Batla House encounter?

On 13 September 2008, five serial bomb blasts had rocked the national capital killing 30 and injuring 90, with similar blasts occurring in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. Indian Mujahideen had reportedly taken responsibility for the blast, ten minutes after the first bomb blast in Delhi's Ghaffar Market, as per reports. A week later, Delhi police received intelligence from Gujarat police regarding the location of Mujahideen operatives in Delhi, which led to an armed raid at Batla House on 19 September 2008.

As per reports, the Delhi Police Special Cell team reached Delhi's Batla House in Jamia Nagar and surrounded the location. The police planned to send its lead officer Mohan Chand Sharma to extract details of the residents posing as a telecom consultant, as his team would secure the sole entry/exit gate and the back lane of the house, state reports. But, when Sharma approached the flat, bereft of his bullet-proof vest, a 20-minute encounter followed with several rounds being fired from both sides.

In the encounter - two Batla House occupants were killed - Mohammad Sajid and Atif Amin, while Shahzad and Junaid (a.k.a) escaped and Mohammad Saif was arrested. Moreover, Encounter specialist Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred and head constables Balwinder and Rajbir Singh were injured. Police claim that Junaid (Ariz Khan) was present at Batla House, along with four others, but managed to escape.