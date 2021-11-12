Ex-husband held for woman's murder

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his former wife in Chembur area of the city, police said on Thursday.

The deceased woman was identified as Akanksha Kharatmol (21), resident of Vashi Naka area.

The victim, who worked as a receptionist at a hospital in Dharavi, was on her way to work in an auto rickshaw when Akshay Athwale (24) followed her on motorcycle and intercepted her in Rahul Nagar area on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

They had a squabble during which Akshay allegedly stabbed Akanksha with a knife on her stomach, face and arms, he said.

Akanksha and Akshay had got married in 2019 but their relationship soon soured and she returned to her parents' home after four months, police said.

RCF police arrested Akshay for murder and further probe is on. PTI ZA KRK KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)