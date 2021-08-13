Ex-Karnataka Minister Janardhan Reddy 'shouldn't Be Allowed' To Visit Ballari, Says CBI

On Friday, 13 August 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before the Supreme Court that the conditions for bail, which already have been granted by the Court, should not be attenuated. CBI added that the accused mining baron and ex-minister of Karnataka, Gali Janardhan Reddy is a serious threat to the witnesses in the state's Ballari and that he should not be ordered to visit and stay there.

Illegal Mining Case: CBI tells SC K'ataka Ex-Min Janardhan Reddy shouldn't be allowed to visit Ballari

The Supreme Court's two-judge bench that was headed by Justice Vineet Saran, heard a petition filed by Gali Janardhan Reddy, who is accused in multi-million illegal mining cases and try to seek its permission to visit and stay in Ballari, his hometown for eight weeks. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Madhvi Divan, a senior advocate appearing for the CBI submitted to the apex court, "My endeavour is to convince your lordships (Judges) that his conditions for bail should not be diluted. There was a reason as to why this should not happen. He is a very serious threat to witnesses over there (Ballari, Karnataka)."

The ASG Divan added, "The power that this person, Gali Janardhan Reddy, has had an impact on two district judges and one CBI judge. Twice his application for bail was rejected." The CBI is currently investigating agency in the multi-million illegal mining cases that involve Reddy as one of the prime accused involved in two states- Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

ASG Divan further pleaded to the court that the accused, Reddy, should not be ordered to visit the district as he sought in his plea filed before the Supreme Court seeking the SC's direction to visit his native place in the district of Ballari. Divan told the SC that the accused, very likely, will try to allegedly tamper with the pieces of evidence or try to influence the tutor witnesses in these mining cases. Divan went on to question the way the accused has filed petitions after petitions for discharge.

Divan said, "The accused is filing many discharge applications to delay the trial on many occasions. He along with other accused, trying to continue to keep the court over there busy with discharge petitions. Even now they are not allowing the trial to proceed after being granted bail." Opposing the arguments of Divan, Mukul Rohatgi, who is a senior lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) and presenting Reddy, had said that his client was arrested in 2011 and the allegations were that he was mining beyond the lease area. Reddy was bailed out on January 20, 2015.

Rohatgi said that on several occasions, Reddy had been allowed to go to the district and he had never violated the bail conditions that were imposed by the Court. Rohatgi stated, "It will be very harsh of me if the court did not allow my plea. It's been six years and the trial has not commenced yet." He further pleaded that he is seeking relaxation of the bail conditions and wanted to visit Bellary for eight weeks. He said, "He is a resident of Bellary, which is his hometown and he seeks permission to visit Ballari for eight weeks. The CBI is now opposing this request of my petition, at this juncture, I couldn't understand."

The former Attorney General stated that three to four supplementary charge sheets have been filed against his client, adding that the charges are yet to be framed. He highlighted that the trial has not commenced and that there are many accused persons in the case. The SC will be hearing the matter on August 16, Monday.

