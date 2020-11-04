Ex-Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Lashes Out At Cong & Shiv Sena After Assault, Arrest Of Arnab

Slamming the Shiv Sena and the Congress after the arrest and assault of Arnab Goswami, former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has said that the undemocratic and brutal incident reminds of the Emergency era. Taking to Twitter, he has opined that India has always fought the forces that attempt to crush the voice of dissent and the country will do so even now. He also slammed Congress stating that their mindset of Emergency still exists.

Although emergency was defeated in 1977,the mentality is still alive!Today,supporters of emergency-Congress&Shivsena displaying the same undemocratic brutality to crush any voice of dissent.India has always fought such forces&struggle will continue.#EmergencyInMaharashtra#Arnab — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 4, 2020

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

Samyabrata Ray Goswami Narrates Assault

Samyabrata Ray Goswami who was inside the house when the Mumbai Police entered Arnab's residence said, "About 8 o clock, about 10 policemen barged in. About 1.15 we had come home last night, so we were sleeping and we said that please give us 10-15 minutes. Arnab was not feeling well, he needed his medicines but 20 minutes was much of a time for Mumbai Police, they kept banging. Our cameras were not switched on till then, but they thrashed Arnab, they switched off their own camera as well. They held him by hair, Arnab said I want my lawyer. They forced me to sign some paper. They snatched it out of my hand and tore. I need to tell the courts of India but they said you cannot write. They told Arnab that they will take him to Raigad Police Station. For about 20 minutes, Arnab said that let me take medicines, we could not even tell our parents, there were lady cops who stopped us."

