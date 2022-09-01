After the Chitradurga police filed an FIR against the ex-JDS leader and former MLA SK Basvarajan and his wife Soubhagya on the charges of 'assault, kidnapping and harassment' in the Murugha Mutt seer case, a district court on Thursday granted bail to the couple. The case against the couple was registered in a counter to the POCSO case filed against the mutt's chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been accused of sexually assaulting two minors.

Speaking to Republic TV, the wife of the EX-JDS leader backed her husband's claim of supporting the two girls who were allegedly assaulted and said, "We got a call from the police on July 24. Basavarajan got a call from the police as he was the administrator at the mutt. The police told him to not come alone as there are girls in the ward and therefore asked him to get me as well."

Elaborating on the incident, she added, "When we went there, the girls were really scared. The girls then said that they will not return to the mutt back as Swamiji was back into the country." Further adding she said, "The girls denied to return to the mutt at any cost, therefore on July 25 and 26 they were with us. Following this, their parents were called and they were handed over to them."

Responding to the mutt's allegations of conspiracy in the case, the wife of the ex-JDS MLA said, "No there is no conspiracy in the matter."

Notably, a sexual abuse case was registered against the pontiff of the mutt. Apart from this, the police in the Chitradurga district have also registered a case of kidnapping against the former administrator of the mutt on the basis of a police complaint by the warden of the school hostel where the minor victims of the POCSO case were living earlier. Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested on Thursday.

'I tried to help the minor girls': Basavarajan

Earlier, former JDS MLA SK Basavarajan told Republic TV that he tried to help the minor girls and claimed that there is "no conspiracy" in the case. he further claimed that the Chitradurga Mutt was aware of the charges against Shivamurthy nearly a month ago.

Speaking to Republic TV, Basavarajan said, "There is no conspiracy in this entire case. What the children are saying should be taken very seriously. My name is not in the FIR. They (mutt) knew the charges. The children were facing trouble. We brought them and handed them over to their parents."

"I was told that the children were facing many issues, so I went to help them. They told me that they don't want to go to Mutt and want to go home. They stayed at my home for two days and I called their parents and handed them over. They were very scared," he added.