Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Extortion Probe: One Of Four Cases Transferred To Maharashtra CID

In a key development, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred the extortion case against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID). On July 22, an FIR in the said extortion case was filed against Param Bir Singh, DCP Akbar Pathan, four Police inspectors, and two civilians at the Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections.

Param Bir Singh was removed from his position on March 17 as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February. Sachin Vaze has been arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the same case.

Timeline of extortion cases filed against Param Bir Singh

In April, just weeks after Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai CP and responded by levelling allegations of extortion against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, alleged Cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and two others wrote to the Maharashtra CM claiming an extortion racket being run by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner. To support their accusation, they placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs, and other documents on-record during the hearing.

The Mumbai Police on July 22 registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and four Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel. An FIR was filed at Marine Drive Police Station under several IPC sections and two civilians were arrested. Another extortion case was registered against the former Mumbai top cop on July 23. The FIR was filed against Param Bir Singh and four others — Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere have been booked under various IPC sections by Thane Police.

On July 30, Sonu Jalan, along with businessman Ketan Tanna filed a fourth extortion case against Param Bir Singh. Apart from the former Mumbai Commissioner, Ravi Pujari, Pradeep Sharma, and 25 others were named in the FIR. They were booked under several sections of IPC, including Section 384 (extortion), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 389 (Putting person in fear or accusation of arrest, in order to commit extortion), 392 (robbery) among others.