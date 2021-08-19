Ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini Arrested In Mohali; Reason Still Unknown

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested former Punjab Director General of Police, Sumedh Singh Saini. According to sources, he was arrested late on Wednesday night when he came to join the investigation in connection with a disproportionate assets case at the Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali.

However, the reason for the arrest is not yet clear. It can be estimated that the former DGP was arrested for a corruption case regarding the recruitment of constables in Punjab police.

Cases against former Punjab DGP

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini was earlier arrested after which he was granted interim anticipatory bail on August 2 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. After this, he was asked to join the investigation of the same matter within a week. However, according to an order issued by the high court last year, he was to be given a seven days notice before any arrest.

Further, reports say that the arrest took place after Singh arrived at the Vigilance Bureau office for the investigation of the case he had got bail from. However, he was arrested by the investigation officer after he refused to get out of the car.

There are several cases registered against the ex-DGP. Earlier in August, the Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against Singh and six others under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. The complaint says that the former DGP had purchased a house in Chandigarh in a fraudulent deal.

Before that in 2020, he was booked for the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991 who was a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. Later, a murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC was also added to the FIR.

Who is Sumedh Singh Saini?

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini was a 1982-batch IPS officer. He was appointed as the Director-General of Police in 2012 but was removed from his post in 2015 after incidents of sacrilege started taking place. Later, he retired in 2018.

