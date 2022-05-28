Ex-Punjab Minister Vijay Singla Sent To 14-days Of Judicial Custody In Corruption Charges

After being arrested over corruption charges, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Health Minister, Vijay Singla was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Mohali court on Friday. The court earlier sent him for three days of judicial custody till Friday which has now been extended to another 14 days.

Speaking on the same, Singla's lawyer HS Dhanoa said that there will be a trial court for the matter and a bail application will be soon filed after discussing it with the panel, reported ANI.

Vijay Singla who was elected as the Health Minister of Punjab was earlier arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Branch for demanding bribes regarding the allotment of projects. Prior to this, he was also sacked from the state cabinet by chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the corruption allegations of demanding a "1% commission" passing for tenders and purchases. These allegations were later admitted by Singla.

Notably, along with him, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar was also sent to judicial custody till June 10, reported PTI.

Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla

Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann in a video release informed that Health Minister Vijay Singh had demanded a commission of 1% from officials for contracts and concrete evidence has been found regarding it. He also said that appropriate action has been taken against Singla and he has been removed from the Council of Ministers. In addition to that, Mann also informed that he has given instructions to the police to register a case against him.

"Shri Arvind Kejriwal had told me, 'Bhagwant, I can't tolerate dishonesty, bribe and corruption worth 1 paise'. Then, I gave him my word that this won't happen. Our party was born out of an agitation against corruption. We will not spare even our own. A case was brought to my notice alleging that a Minister in my government demands 1% commission in every tender. I took this case very seriously. Only I know about this case. Neither the opposition parties nor the media know about this case", he said.

