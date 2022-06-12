Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Booked For Illegal Encroachment Of Government Land In UP

Ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Yadav has been booked for alleged illegal occupation of government land. According to the police, a case was registered on Saturday against Yadav, who was arrested two days ago in another case. The ex-SP leader was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Thursday night and sent to judicial custody by a court on Friday.

An FIR was lodged against Rameshwar Yadav and his brother Jugendra Singh Yadav under the Gangster Act on April 18 for alleged land encroachment. Following the FIR, the police revealed that the two accused were on the run. However, Yadav has now been nabbed and will be sent to court for the same.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha, another FIR has been lodged against the former SP MLA, his brother, who is also the district panchayat chairman, along with others at the Jaithra police station over the charges. The SP leaders have been accused of illegally occupying the government's barren land and using it for personal use. The leaders have built a marriage hall and their houses on government land, the police officer said.

The former SP MLA is a repeat offender. Yadav has over 70 cases lodged against him at various police stations of the Etah district, the police said. The FIRs against the party leader include serious offences including attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

Former SP MP Atiq Ahmad booked for illegal construction

Earlier in May, yet another ex-SP leader was booked on similar charges as the police filed an FIR against former SP MP Atiq Ahmad and associates for illegal construction. The police said that 4 more cases were filed against Ahmad for multiple criminal activities. Ahmad, who switched sides from SP to AIMIM before the UP polls, undertook construction on his ancestral land without due permission. Following this, the illegal properties belonging to Ahmad were earmarked by Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA).

