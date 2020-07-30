Ex-Samata Party Chief Jaya Jaitly & Two Others Sentenced To 4-year Jail In Corruption Case

In a big development on Thursday, a special CBI court sentenced ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitly and two others to 4 years in prison in connection with a corruption case. Jaitly, her former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (retired) SP Murgai were directed by Special CBI judge to surrender before the court by 5 pm on Thursday. He also imposed a fine of Rs.1 lakh each. Earlier on July 21, they were convicted under criminal conspiracy charges of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A Delhi court awards 4-year jail term to former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitly and her two former party colleagues in a 2000-01 corruption case: Advocate Vikram Panwar, Counsel for one of the convicts — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020

The corruption case

The corruption case against Jaitly and the other convicts stemmed from a sting operation by a news portal in January 2001. At that time, Jaitly's close political associate George Fernandes was the Defence Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. In its charge-sheet filed in 2006, the Central Bureau of Investigation alleged that the accused accepted illegal gratification from Mathew Samuel, a journalist who posed as a representative of the Westend International company. As per the investigative agency, this illegal gratification was accepted for obtaining supply orders for hand-held thermal imagers from the Indian Army. In 2012, the special CBI court framed charges against Jaitley, Gopal Pacherwal and Murgai for corruption in the alleged purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

In its judgment, the court stated that Jaitly sought to use personal influence upon the concerned Ministers and officers in pushing the product of Westend International into the Indian Army. She received Rs.2 lakh through accused Pacherwal from a prosecution witness as a "reward" for agreeing to accomplish this task, the CBI court added. Additionally, it mentioned that Major General (retired) SP Murgai arranged a meeting with Jaitly and secured a letter of evaluation for the product of Westend International by the exercise of personal influence upon the concerned officers. The verdict noted that the witness paid him Rs.20,000 for this assistance on January 4, 2001.

