Ex-servicemen Stage Protest Against Kerala Police After Army Jawan's Custodial Torture

After a serving army jawan was allegedly tortured while in police custody in Kerala, a group of ex-servicemen staged a protest against the alleged assault of the soldier in the Kollam district.

On Friday, ex-servicemen and veterans took out a symbolic protest march in front of the Kollam police station after police assaulted two men including a serving army jawan on August 25. Several cops were seen pushing and assaulting the protestors.

After the shocking incident came to the fore in Kerala, the Indian army intervened in the matter and sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) about the incident. Notably, DGP ordered an investigation into the matter following which four policemen were suspended for the custodial torture of the Indian army soldier and his brother on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, the State Human Rights Commission has also intervened in the matter and registered a case.

Army Jawan and his brother allegedly tortured in custody in Kerala

On August 25, Kerala police assaulted two men including a serving army jawan. Vishnu, who served as an Indian Army soldier in Rajasthan, was severely thrashed and assaulted in the allegedly fabricated case. Later, he had to undergo treatment.

Vighnesh and Vishnu, both brothers, were allegedly assaulted by policemen at Kilikollur police station of Kerala's Kollam district. According to Vignesh, he was summoned to the police station to bail a suspect in a drug trafficking case, however, he refused. Meanwhile, his brother, a serving army soldier arrived at the spot.

Reportedly, ASI Prakash Chandran fought with Vishnu over an alleged false traffic violation case and also allegedly dragged the brothers to the police station. Vignesh also alleged that the officer concerned was inebriated, adding that he and his brother were later tortured for hours inside the police station.

Narrating the entire incident while speaking with Republic Media Network, Vignesh said, "My brother told them he is working in the Indian army, and at that time he (a police officer) slapped him on his face. One policeman told my brother that he will break his firing finger so that he won’t be able to use a gun." He further alleged that when he and his brother asked for water, the policemen told them to drink their own urine.

On Saturday, Republic TV accessed the FIR copy filed by the police against the brothers stating that Vignesh and Vishnu assaulted the police officer. However, the CCTV footage and the other clips of the incident show police manhandling the brothers. In addition to this, the wound certificate of Vighnesh and Vishnu also confirmed that they have received multiple injuries.