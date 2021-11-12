Ex-SP Minister Gayatri Prajapati Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Gangrape Case

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister in the previous Samajwadi Party government, Gayatri Prajapati on Friday was sentenced to life imprisonment in a gang rape case. Along with Gayatri Prajapati, accomplices Ashish Shukla and Ashok Tiwari were also sentenced to life terms. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The former UP Minister, who was a key figure in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, was convicted by a special court of lawmakers on Wednesday for raping a woman.

Ex-UP minister convicted for rape

The special judge on Wednesday held Prajapati and two others guilty of gang-raping the woman and also trying to rape her minor daughter, saying the prosecution has been able to prove charges against the three beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge, however, acquitted four other accused in the case, namely Vikas Verma, Roopeshwar, Amrendra Singh alias Pintu and Chandrapal, owing to the lack of evidence against them.

The Special Judge also directed the Lucknow police commissioner to ascertain the circumstances in which the rape victim and two other witnesses had changed their statements time and again during the trial. A key member of the Akhilesh Yadav"s Cabinet, holding portfolios of the transport and mining ministries, Prajapati was arrested in March 2017 on charges of raping the woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter as well.

The FIR against the minister was registered at the Gautampalli police station on the directions of the Supreme Court, which gave its order on the woman’s plea against the police inaction over her complaint. After the registration of the FIR on February 18, 2017, the minister was arrested in March and had been serving jail term ever since. The woman claimed that the minister and his accomplices have been raping her since October 2014 and she decided to complain against them after they tried to molest and rape her minor daughter in July 2016.

(With PTI Inputs)