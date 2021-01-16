Ex-TMC MP KD Singh Remanded To ED Custody Till Jan 25 In Money Laundering Probe

Trouble mounted for former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kanwar Deep Singh after a Delhi Court on Saturday extended his ED custody till January 25. The businessman was earlier remanded to 3-day ED custody till January 16 in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to a chit-fund scheme launched by the Alchemist group. On the expiration of his short custody, K D Singh was produced before Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj where the Enforcement Directorate sought an extension of his custody by 11 days.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta argued that former MP's further custodial interrogation was required, sharing that the documents recovered as part of evidence were 'voluminous'. He also told the court that the businessman was also required to be confronted with several individuals in the matter. According to sources, the Ponzi scam in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged to be around Rs 1900 crore.

ED arrests Ex TMC MP in money laundering probe

In 2016, the ED had filed a case against KD Singh and a firm (Alchemist Infra Realty Limited) allegedly linked to him in connection with a PMLA case. Singh had served as the chairman of the Alchemist group and resigned from the post in 2012. He is stated to be the Chairman Emeritus and founder of the business group at present.

In June 2019, ED attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to the firm linked to him. In September 2019, the central probe agency carried out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in the case. During searches, a number of documents reflecting the circular nature of transactions, digital evidence and property documents were seized at the official residence of ex-TMC MP in Delhi and cash of Rs 32 lakh along with foreign exchange worth USD 10,000 was found and seized.

It has been alleged by investigators that the company launched an illegal collective investment scheme (a Ponzi or chit fund scheme), mobilizing funds of about Rs 1,916 crore from the public in the years preceding 2015.

(With Agency Inputs)