Ex-UP DGP Condemns 'cowardly' Attack On NCB, Urges Mumbai Police To Take Strict Action

As the NCB team was attacked during a drug raid in Mumbai's Goregaon on Sunday night, former Uttar Pradesh Director-general of Police Dr Vikram Singh has strongly condemned the 'cowardly' act against the Central Agency team led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. In a strong-worded video, he recommended the Mumbai Police "to come down heavily on the anti-social and criminal elements".

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a senior officer of the NCB Sameer Wankhede by a hostile mob of 50 plus (men). My recommendation to the Mumbai Police would be to come down heavily on the anti-social and criminal elements who have taken the law in their own hands and have assaulted a senior officer. Action under section 332 of the Indian Penal Code assaulting a public servant on duty must be taken as also under the provisions of the National Security Act for vitiating the public order of Mumbai. This punishment should be immediate and exemplary so that there is no recurrence of such assaults on law-abiding senior officers and others who are just discharging their legal and lawful duties,” Vikram Singh said.

Attack on NCB Team

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team were attacked by a mob in Mumbai late on Sunday. The incident took place during search operations involving drug peddlers. According to NCB's official statement, "total 20 LSD blots (commercial quantity)" have been seized during the raid from a person who is identified as Kerry Kelvin Mendes.

During the raid when the team had confiscated the cache of drugs and nabbed the peddler, three men, in their early 20s, abused and fought with the team after which a mob of 60 men emerged and attacked the team. This led to minor injuries to two of the team members and the team's car windows have been damaged due to the attack. The team tried to calm down the mob and immediately called Goregaon Police station which responded promptly and arrested the three men while the investigation is underway on the attack. The three attackers have been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody, while further investigation is underway by Mumbai police to probe into the mob of 60 men who attacked the NCB team.

Wankhede has been one of the main officers investigating the case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Not just has he been involved in the investigation and questioning of the big names involved in the case, he has been the channel through which the NCB has communicated the official statements of the investigation to the media.

