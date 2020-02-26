Must Ensure It's Not Repeated: Ex-UP DGP Vikram Singh Details Lessons From Delhi Violence

Following the national capital witnessing three days of violence starting Sunday, former UP DGP Dr Vikram Singh (Retired) condemned the clashes that have caused the deaths of at least 20 people and injuries to almost 200, and stated that Delhi and NCR have paid a very heavy price.

Highlighting the security lapses, Dr Singh on Wednesday said that there was a case to be made that the Delhi police should have been more pro-active and should have imposed Section 144 and enforced the rule of law faithfully. However, at the same time, he also stressed that amid the US President's visit to India, using force at that instant would not be an appropriate action.

'There are lessons to be taught'

Speaking to Republic World, Dr Vikram Singh said, "We need to understand that the Delhi Police was overwhelmed by the Presidential visit which was very critical and a very sensitive issue. Obviously using force at this point of time, may not have been the best and the appropriate action. Nevertheless, there are lessons to be taught. The internal security scheme should have been rehearsed every month. Now the time has come to give a proper look at what the lapses were and ensure that it is not repeated in future."

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it.

Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting, even as the casualty toll continued to rise.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. On Wednesday, Congress held a meeting on the situation in Delhi and its interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.

As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. The Delhi High Court said it won't let another 1984 happen in India under its watch while hearing a petition concerning the riots in the national capital.

