Excise Policy Case: Accused Named In CBI FIR Denies Absconding Charge, 'will Cooperate'

Amid the excise policy scam row, one of the accused named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a statement and denied the charges of absconding. As per sources, the accused claimed that he is currently abroad for some personal work and not running away from the authorities. Assuring full cooperation, he further stated that his house was raided on Friday by the central agency and he is in touch with the CBI officials.

It is pertinent to mention that CBI has listed a total of 15 accused in its FIR, which includes Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'.

Republic TV has accessed the statement of the accused which said, "I am surprised to see in the news saying that I have run away abroad. I am abroad for the last few weeks for some personal work. I have not done anything wrong. So there is no question of my running away". "Yesterday, my house in Mumbai was raided. I spoke to the CBI officer present at my residence on phone. I asked her whether I needed to come. She told me that some CBI officer named Mr. Alok will get in touch with me and inform me when and where to report. I have neither received any notice nor any call from Mr. Alok. It is wrong to say that I am absconding. I will fully cooperate as soon as I hear from CBI".

Manish Sisodia Named 'accused No 1' In CBI's FIR In Delhi Excise Policy Case

On Friday, Republic accessed the FIR filed by the CBI following multiple raids in the Delhi Excise Policy (2021-2022). In the FIR, the CBI has listed 15 accused in total, which includes Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. In addition to Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the CBI has named as accused then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, then deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar and nine businessmen.

In the FIR, the abovementioned are prima facie accused in the commission of offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477 A (Falsification of Accounts and Section 7 (Public servants taking gratification other than legal remuneration) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR was filed by the central agency after consent from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which after receiving the letter of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi said in a notification, "The competent authority has decided that the matter may be referred to the CBI for a thorough enquiry."

