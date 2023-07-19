Last Updated:

Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Default Bail Plea Of Vijay Nair

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for the accused as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the application.

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Excise Scam

Credit: ANI/Representative


A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for July 27 its order on an application of former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair seeking default bail in a money laundering case related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for the accused as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the application.

"Arguments on this application of above accused seeking his default bail have been heard from both the sides and the arguments have been concluded. List this application now on July 27, 2023," the judge said.

READ | Delhi excise scam case: Court sends Dinesh Arora to ED custody for four days

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi lieutenant governor subsequently recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation involving government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders, among others.

The ED registered its case based on the FIR lodged by the CBI. 

READ | Delhi excise scam case: Dinesh Arora worked on behalf of AAP leaders Sisodia, Vijay Nair, alleges ED
READ | Excise scam: SC agrees to hear bail plea of Sisodia in cases filed by CBI, ED
READ | Delhi excise scam case: SC agrees to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas on July 14
READ | Delhi Excise Scam Case: Interim bail to YSR Cong MP's son by HC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT