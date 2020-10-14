EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Navlakha Met Pakistani Ambassador; Trip To US Paid By Pak ISI Agent

In the garb of championing for human rights causes, activist Gautam Navlakha was serving the interests of Pakistan’s ISI. Such is the sensational claim made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Bhima Koregaon case. Republic TV has learnt that of the several trips made to the USA, in one such trip Gautam Navlakha was introduced to an ISI General. He also met a Pakistani ambassador in one of his visits. The meeting was arranged by Pakistani ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai. And this meeting has been documented in a US court order.

It is mentioned in order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division, in criminal case No. 1:11cr561 United States of America V/s. Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai filed on 28/03/2012, at page No. 4 (footnote), that “Many writers of the letters submitted by Fai to this Court on his behalf (Fai’s 3 Sentencing Declaration, Exhibit 11) also fail to disclose facts the disclosure of which might undermine their credibility before this Court. For example - - and this is just a sampling from the first ones listed - - Farhan Chak (#6) is a “9/11 Truther.” Arif Kamal (#7) was copied on at least 26 emails to Fai from the ISI. Attiya Inayatullah (#14) was invited to KAC conferences by Fai at the ISI’s direction. Gautam Navakhla (#15) was introduced to an ISI general for recruitment by Fai at the ISI’s direction”.

Read: Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 8 People Including Navlakha & Teltumbde

Republic TV has learnt that Navlakha has visited the USA around 5 times. Some of his visits were paid for by Fai.

Details of the visit:

(a) 1977 — for 25 days as tourist.

(b) 1997-98 — visited Houston for business purposes.

(c) In 2009

(d) 2011 — for 15 days, invited by the University of Pennsylvania for a conference for two days.

(e) From 19.07.2014 to 18.08.2014 tourist along with his partner (Sahba) and to visit his relatives.

Read: Bhima Koregaon Violence: NIA Court Rejects Default Bail Plea Of Activist Gautam Navlakha

Meeting with the Pakistan Ambassador

In March 2011, Navlakha went to New York for a conference. Fai arranged a meeting between Navlakha and Yusuf Buch, retired Pakistan Ambassador. According to the order of the US Court, Fai invited people to the conferences under the auspices of the KAC that the ISI instructed him to invite, and chose topics for the conferences that the ISI instructed him to choose. The ISI held veto power over the people that Fai invited to the KAC conferences. Fai traveled where the ISI instructed him to travel. As far as clemency appeal is concerned, Gautam Navlakha had also sent a letter addressed to the Judge through Fai’s lawyer through email.

Read: Bhima Koregaon: SC Stays Bail Proceedings Of Gautam Navlakha Before Delhi HC

Read: EXCLUSIVE: NIA Claims Gautam Navlakha Was Recruited By Pakistan's ISI