EXCLUSIVE: NIA Claims Gautam Navlakha Was Recruited By Pakistan's ISI

In a sensational development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims that human rights activist Gautam Navlakha was recruited by Pakistan’s ISI. Republic TV has accessed the chargesheet which reads, Navlakha “was introduced to a Pakistani ISI General for his recruitment by Ghulam Nabi Fai on the direction of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), showing his nexus and complicity with Ghulam Nabi Fai and Pakistani ISI.”

NIA claims that Navlakha was in touch with ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai who was arrested by FBI in 2011. In its 10,000 page chargesheet, NIA says that Navlakha met Fai during various conferences in USA. “During the course of the investigation, it is established that, accused Gautam Navlakha had visited USA thrice, to address “Kashmiri American Council” (KAC) Conference organised by Ghulam Nabi Fai,” reads the chargesheet which was filed before a special court in Mumbai.

According to the agency, Navlakha was in touch with Fai through email and telephone. “Accused Gautam was in touch with Ghulam Nabi Fai via email address g********@gmail.com and sometimes via phone.“

The agency has also extensively quoted the US court order of 2012, which has been accessed by Republic TV. “Ghulam Nabi Fai was arrested by the FBI in July 2011 for accepting funds from ISI and Pakistan Government, but failed to report the origin of those funds, as required by US law. It is established that, accused Gautam Navlakha had written a letter to the Hon’ble Judge of the US court trying Ghulam Fai’s case for clemency. Accused Gautam Navlakha has also submitted letters to Hon’ble US court on behalf of Fai,” reads the chargesheet.

