EXCLUSIVE: Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta Speaks To Republic TV; Says 'ASI Is In High Spirits'

Our men in uniform have been going through an exceptional challenge to enforce the lockdown measures. From coming up with innovative ideas to spread the message of social distancing to providing the healing touch to the needy, the police force has truly turned out to be our COVID warriors. One such force that has suffered in recent times is Punjab Police – an attack on the police force which has left the nation shocked. A group of people who were stopped by Punjab Police in view of the lockdown measures decided to brutally attack the police officers in the Patiala district. One of the assistant sub-inspector’s hand was chopped off and others were severely injured. Punjab Police DGP Dinkar Gupta spoke exclusively on this issue as well as a host of other issues.

'Punjab Police has had a great history of bravery'

“It is an unprecedented situation. To keep 3 crore people indoors is a massive task. The Punjab Police has been working on the frontlines. Almost 40,000 police personnel and 8,000 volunteers are working together. On the enforcement side, we have taken some tough measures and in doing so our officers ASI Harjeet Singh and other officers were attacked. 5 people were later arrested. We are doing everything to protect the people. It is a tough task but we are very committed,” said Gupta.

Sharing more on ASI Harjeet Singh and the sacrifice made by other police officials, Gupta said, “Punjab Police has had a great tradition of bravery. Harjeet Singh is one of the bravest police officers I have come across. Right from the time his hand was severed, he has been very brave. He travelled immediately to PGI. I spoke to Dr. Jagat Ram. The PGI team did a great job. I spoke to Harjeet after his surgery. He is in high spirits. Even the Chief Minister spoke to him and he remains in high spirit. He went through another round of surgery last night. There was some issue with the veins. The entire country needs to be proud of it.”

The DGP also spoke to Republic TV regarding the guidelines issued by MHA. “Supply of essential services has been very challenging. Our very senior officers are keeping an eye on the supply chain. We have different teams working on it. There has been a steady increase in movement of trucks into the state. 6000 trucks are moving in every day. We are normalising the movement. As of now, we were allowing one driver and helper per truck. There has been a revision that will kick in from May 19 at midnight. One more additional person can join. Medical screening will also been done. With regard to agriculture, elaborate protocols have been put in place. It is a huge operation that we are coordinating right now,” said Gupta.

