Top Hizbul Commander Faced Rape Charges; Targeted & Killed Multiple Kashmiri Civilians

In the last 48 hours, security forces in Kashmir have achieved the unthinkable – 6 top commanders of the proscribed terror group Hizbul Mujahideen were gunned down. The top commanders were categorised A++ -- the highest category accorded to the crimes committed and involvement in terror incidents. They are no ordinary terrorists, rather as the DGP of J&K puts it, they are commanders with a long list of criminal activities – acts perpetrated against local Kashmiris.

Republic TV has accessed the full details of the criminal activities indulged by the terrorist commanders. While the Army has declared that they would not like to disclose the names of the terrorists that have been neutralised, it is essential to highlight the crimes perpetrated by these terrorists against local Kashmiris. The DGP of J&K Police told the media that of the 9 Hizbul terrorists killed by the security forces, three top commanders have a long history of civilian killings. In the nine operations in the last two weeks, 22 terrorists were killed.

One of the serving top commanders of Kulgam, Farooq Ahmed Bhat aka Nali aka Umar Bhai has a series of criminal charges. While he was seen as one of the poster boys trying to glorify terrorism, Farooq was arrested by police for raping a girl from village Khanpora in 2008 and an FIR 45/2008 under section 376, 511 of RPC was registered against him. In 2018, he was made Kulgam District Commander of HM. He has over a dozen cases registered against him.

CASES AGAINST FAROOQ:

Firing at police station Yaripora

Firing during funeral procession of HM terrorist Tawseef Waghey, resident of Kanjikulla and endangering lives of unarmed civilians.

Firing during stone pelting at Yaripora post office and endangering lives of unarmed civilians.

Firing and endangering lives of unarmed civilians during burial of Ishfaq Paddwe, resident of Macho.

Issuing life threats to Shiraj Ahmad Gani, resident of Noomai, a PDP politician

Indiscriminate firing and endangering lives of unarmed civilians during burial of Bilal Ah Bhat.

