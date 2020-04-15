EXCLUSIVE: Visuals Of Maulana Saad's Residence In Delhi Where Cops Reach For Probe

In a significant development in the Tablighi Jamaat case, Nizamuddin Markaz's Maulana Saad Kandhalvi along with others has been booked under stringent IPC sections on culpable homicide charges on Wednesday. Republic TV has now accessed exclusive footage outside Maulana Saad's residence in Delhi's Zakir Nagar where a Delhi Police crime branch team had reached for investigation.

On March 31, Delhi Police's Crime Branch lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer Nizamuddin for holding a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz allegedly in violation of the orders against large gathering and not maintaining social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The event was held between March 13-15 which had over 3,400 attendees from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states of India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, most of these attendees travelled to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus.