Exorcist Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Jhalawar: Police

A 45-year-old man practising exorcism was arrested in the neighbouring Jhalawar district for raping a minor girl brought to him by her parents to get her rid of some physical ailments, police said on Saturday.

Accused Raghuveer Meghwal raped the girl on Wednesday evening after sending her parents to a nearby village to bring some material for performing various rituals to rid the girl of the “evil spirit”, SHO Kirdar Ahmed of the Kawai police station in Jhalawar district said.

After the girl’s parents returned with all the material for exorcism, they found their daughter in all the more abnormal condition and on being asked, she told her parents what the man had done with her, Ahmad said.

The girl’s parent later lodged a complaint and the man was arrested on Friday after the girl was medically examined and her statement recorded before a magistrate, he said.

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody by a Jhalawar court, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)