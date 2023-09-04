Expect Big Arrests In Next Crackdown On Child Marriage, Says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Expect big arrests at next drive against child marriage, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, September 3. Sarma further said that a crackdown against child marriage will be launched every six months.

“Our campaign against child marriage will take place every six months. The next drive will be launched this month. The police are doing their job and you will hear about some big arrests once the drive is launched," he said.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha in the state Assembly, Sarma said, “Our government has taken a series of steps to put an end to the menace.”

200 crores set aside for the campaign

Stating that Rs 200 crore have been kept aside for the campaign. “The funds will enable us to appoint a special advocate in each case of child marriage. We want to ensure that all the accused are convicted,” Sarma said.

"We will keep launching crackdowns against child marriage and apprehend accused persons every 2-3 months. We will open a helpline number as well, as part of our sustained drive against this practice. We have so far chargesheeted 900 people. We have acted as per law," the CM added.

Sarma further said that his government has taken all necessary steps to raise public awareness against this menace.

"Our government will work to ensure proper rehabilitation of the victims through the provision of scholarships, education and rice and food grains free of cost. We'll do everything in our power to stamp out this menace by the law," Sarma said.

Total arrests under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act

In 2017, under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, 50 persons were arrested in Assam while another 106 persons were arrested in 2018, 156 in 2019, 216 in 2020, 166 in 2021, 257 in 2022, and 3,098 in first two months of this year.