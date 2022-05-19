Explained | What Is The Places Of Worship Act, 1991? All You Need To Know

The raging debates over the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi mosque survey have bought the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 to the fore. The controversy over the mosque situated next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex in Varanasi is being taken up by the lower court. Earlier this week, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had mentioned the Places of Worship Act, 1991 and stressed that Gyanvapi was a mosque and will remain a mosque forever.

It is to be noted that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 was passed by the PV Narasimha Rao-led Congress regime and imposes a positive obligation on the state to maintain the religious character of every place of worship as it existed at the time of independence. With the Gyanvapi mosque case being heard at the Supreme Court as well as at the lower court, let’s look at the Places of Worship Act being spoken about in the case.

What is the Places of Worship Act, 1991?

The Places of Worship Act, 1991, prohibits "conversion of any place of worship" and provides "for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto". According to the Act passed by P.V. Narsimha Rao’s Congress government during the Ram Mandir movement, the religious nature of a place of worship remains as it was on August 15, 1947.

However, the Act has an exception, that is the Babri Masjid dispute. According to Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, the conversion of places of worship is banned. “No person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof,” the Act states.

Meanwhile, Section 4(1) of the 1991 Act declares, “…the religious character of a place of worship existing on the 15th day of August 1947 shall continue to be the same as it existed on that day.” Furthermore, Section 4(2) of the states, “If, on the commencement of this Act, any suit, appeal or other proceedings with respect to the conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, existing on the 15th day of August 1947, is pending before any court, tribunal or other authority, the same shall abate, and no suit, appeal or other proceedings with respect to any such matter shall lie on or after such commencement in any court, tribunal or other authority.”

Furthermore, Section 6 of the Act allows punishment in certain cases Section 3 is not followed. “Whoever contravenes the provisions of section 3 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine,” the Act states. Interestingly, the word ‘conversion’ used under Section 3 of the Act has also been defined under section 2(b) of the Act as being “‘conversion’, with its grammatical variations, includes alteration or change of whatever nature.” The ones opposing the Gyanvapi mosque petition filed by the Hindu side, claim that the case is against Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

SC to resume hearing plea challenging Court-ordered survey on Friday

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the case pertaining to the survey case and said that it will take up the matter tomorrow, Friday. The court will hear the plea of the mosque committee opposing the survey on May 20 at 3 PM. The Supreme Court also asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday. This came after the Hindu side in the case sought more time from the Supreme Court in the case hearing. The Varanasi court was set to review today the videography survey report submitted by the team appointed by it.

Image: PTI/ ANI