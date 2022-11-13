Last Updated:

Explosion At Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track; Terror Angle Emerges, ATS Probe Underway

In Rajsthan, an explosion took place on the railway tracks of Asarva railway station in Udaipur. ATS probing the incident as a terror angle is suspected.

Astha Singh

In Rajsthan, an explosion took place on the railway tracks of Asarva railway station in Udaipur during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track from Asarva Railway Station on October 31 as all Udaipur-Asarva trains were being operated on this track.

Explosion at Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track 

As per the sources, the incident took place in the Jawar-Mines police station area hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass. However, a major accident was averted after the local villagers spotted the damaged tracks and informed the railway authorities. 

After this, the Udaipur Anti Terror Squad (ATS), police, and railways workers arrived on the spot and probe the entire area. Republic TV has learnt that there might be a terror angle as detonator, dynamite, and gunpowder were recovered from the explosion site. "Today morning, we received info that there was an attempt to damage the railway track between Zawar-Kharwa Chanda in the Udaipur-Himmatnagar section under Ajmer division using a detonator. One train short-terminated. Probe underway," said CPRO, North Western Railway.

CM Ashok Gehlot takes stock of explosion

Expressing concern over the incident, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "The incident of damage to railway tracks on Oda railway bridge of Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route is worrying. Senior police and administration officials are on the spot. The DG has directed the police to go to the bottom of the incident. The railway department will receive full cooperation in the reconstruction of the bridge. Rail passengers of this route are being transported to the destination".

Here are the pictures of damaged railway tracks after the explosion:-

 

