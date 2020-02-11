Explosion Near Primary School In Barrackpore Injures Three School Children

A crude bomb exploded opposite a primary school in Barrackpore district's Jagaddal area injuring 3 school students on Tuesday afternoon. As per reports, a crude bomb was lying inside a box across Hasia Free Primary School in Jagaddal. After a school student threw a stone on the box, it exploded. Luckily, none of the students faced major injuries but they were taken to a nearby public hospital.

"The kids were playing inside during their lunch break. He went out to get hold of the football that they were playing with. He hurled a pebble or something at a box at the opposite side of the street which exploded and injured him," said the mother of Kaushik Baidya, the boy who was injured by the explosion. The boy was taken to B.N Bose Government Hospital in Barrackpore sub-divisional area and has been responding well to treatment being given to him. The incident has gripped the area by fear as parents now are worried about their children.

'Every time there is a blast, my heart bleeds'

This horrific incident comes across a day after Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar himself expressed his fear about the situation of bomb discoveries in Bengal. “Every time there is a blast in the state my heart bleeds because it harms someone or the other. How can elections be held in a non-violent manner when explosives are being traded freely?” Dhankhar said in Kolkata on Sunday.

Although the Governor's statement was in respect to municipal elections just which a few months away, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's questions now seem more crucial after the incident.

“At times it pains me when I think how Bengal — a State which has produced so many Nobel Laureates and which has been a hub of literary activities producing giant intellectuals and which has been the epicentre of democratic movements — is today sitting on a pile of gun powder. This does not go well with the State’s lofty intellectual and democratic traditions,” said the Governor.

Jagaddal in Barrackpore subdivision along with its neighbourhood of Bhatpara has been synonymous with political violence ever since the 2019 General elections were called.

