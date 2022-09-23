EXPLOSIVE NIA Remand Copy On PFI Raids Mentions Disaffection, Hit-lists & Worse

In an exclusive, Republic TV has accessed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) remand report pertaining to the mega crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The central agency has submitted a remand report in Kerala's Kochi special court on what are the reasons for the raids and the arrests after it raided an estimated 39 locations linked to PFI in the state and allegedly detained 22 people while 13 people were tagged arrested.

The agency in its remand report stated that the PFI has conspired to indulge in unlawful activities creating religious enmity. It further states that the outfit is allegedly causing disaffection against India and propagating an alternative justice delivery system.

#LIVE: Republic accesses NIA's remand report on PFI raids; Tune in to know the sensational contents here - https://t.co/rLhfXWOdri pic.twitter.com/E9Yu3tFCh3 — Republic (@republic) September 23, 2022

The organisation encourages vulnerable youths to join terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda, the NIA said in its remand report to a Kochi court. It further alleged that the PFI conspired to establish an Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent Jihad.

NIA recovers alleged 'Hit-List'

The National Investigation Agency further said that during the raids on Thursday, they seized several incriminating materials from the offices of PFI. The agency in its remand report said, "The seized documents also contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The Hit List seized clearly shows that PFI which is working through its leaders, members and associates have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the communities."

The central agency opined, "More investigation is required in this aspect not only to obtain more evidence but also to prevent blood bath in the society."

'Law will take its own course': BJP

Speaking to Republic over the new revelation against the PFI coming from the NIA remand report, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said, "As a member of a political party-- BJP, I want to say that law will take its own course." Referring to the incidents of violence in Kerala amid the call for a one-day Hartal (strike) by the PFI, Vadakkan said, "Law and order shall not be disturbed at any cost. Because it is the duty of the state government to ensure that law and order are maintained."

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal lauded the NIA for carrying out raids against the PFI and said, "In years before, so many PFI activists were arrested and so many PFI activists instigated the Muslim youths." Adding further, he said, "Those who are opposing the crackdown are not the well-wishers of the country."