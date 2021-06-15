Explosives Seized From Kerala's Forest Area Linked To PFI 'training Camp': Officials

The explosive substances including gelatin sticks and detonators that were recovered from a forest area in Kerala are suspected to be linked to the PFI which is allegedly operating a training camp in the region, officials said.

Officials of the state forest department had conducted a raid in the Kollam district on Monday that led to the recovery of two gelatin sticks, four detonators, batteries, some wires and adhesive substances on Tuesday. The searches were carried out by the department in the cashew plantations that are under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation at Pathanapuram in the district.

Top-notch officials like Thiruvananthapuram Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar Gurudin and Deputy Superintendent of Police launched an investigation.

Explosives in Kollam

Security and intelligence agencies informed that radical extremist group Popular Front of India was allegedly operating some clandestine training camps in Pathanapuram and the explosives were part of the logistics of the camp. The probe agencies have launched an investigation into the recoveries of the explosive cache, they said.

The PFI is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).