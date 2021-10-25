Explosives Seized, One Person Arrested

Police have seized a vehicle carrying a huge amount of illegal explosives in Jharkhand's Pakur district, an officer said.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle which was coming from West Bengal and seized 29 sacks of explosves from the vehicle at Nasipur Cheknaka in Pakur district on Saturday, the officer said on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal said police is investigating the matter.

The driver during interrogation has named four persons allegedly involved in the matter, police said.

Two months ago, a vehicle laden with illegal explosives was also seized in the Nasipur Cheknaka area.

