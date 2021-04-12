Extortion Case: CBI Records Statement Of Bar Owner Who Met Vaze At CIU Office On March 3

On Friday, the CBI recorded the statement of a bar owner who allegedly paid "protection money" to suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze on March 3. This was in connection with the Preliminary Enquiry on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. As per sources, his name is Mahesh Shetty and visited the Crime Intelligence Unit office from 4-6.30 pm on March 3 where he allegedly saw Mansukh Hiren and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde.

While Hiren's dead body was found in Thane creek on March 5, Vaze and Shinde are key suspects in his death case. Earlier, Shetty was questioned by the NIA as well as the Maharashtra ATS. According to sources, he told both agencies that the suspended cop was pressurising Hiren to take responsibility for the explosives-laden car that was parked outside Antilia. Meanwhile, a CBI team has already recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh, Vaze, ACP Sanjay Patil and complainant Jaishri Patil.

Anil Deshmukh gets no relief from SC

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hemant Gupta heard the appeals of Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government against the HC order. During the course of the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the High Court heard the arguments of the Advocate General on maintainability without giving the chance to the state government to file a counter. Representing Deshmukh, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal lamented that his client was not heard and stressed that Singh's claims had no evidentiary value.