'Eye Cosmetics Samples Can Help Prove Crimes Against Women,' Says Punjab Researcher

Amid multiple cases of crimes against women being reported every day, Dr Vishal Sharma, Chairperson of the Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology, Punjab University on February 26, Friday, said, "Eye cosmetic samples can be used to identify suspects of criminal activities against women."

A sample of the victim's eyeliner or mascara can be used to trace the culprit. The criminal could be identified with just a mark of the victim's cosmetics on his body or clothes", Sharma said.

Sharma conducted year-long research using spectroscopy using 102 samples of different brands and found out that eyeliner and mascara can be used to prove crimes against women.

Elaborating on his research, Vishal said, "In the trials, 95 percent of the results have been found right. This research has been published in the UK's distinguished Micro Chemical Journal, and it has been learnt that it will be very useful for investigating agencies to prove crime against women.

He went on to say that it is time-saving and shows results within five-ten minutes. According to him, the minute traces of these cosmetics in many cases gave him the inspiration to conduct the research study.

Crimes Against Women in India

As per the latest data published by the Crime Record Bureau's publication, Crime in India, 4,05,861 cases of Crimes against women were recorded in total, of which 32,033 were rape cases. 87 rape cases were registered every single day in the country, in 2019. The data shows that the crime against women had risen by 7.3% in 2019 as compared to a year earlier.

As per the fifth edition of the Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics 2020 Report, of the total death sentences delivered in 2020, almost 50-65% of sentences were related to cases involving sexual violence. The report also highlighted that of the total number of cases, in almost 48% of cases the victim was below the age of 12.

(Inputs from ANI)