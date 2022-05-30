At least thirteen shots were fired on the front mirror of Sidhu Moosewala's jeep before the singer was found unconscious by villagers in Punjab's Mansa, an eyewitness told Republic on Sunday.

"We heard gunshots and ran to the spot. The assailants had already fled. We saw Sidhu and two other people injured with gunshot wounds inside their car. The two people seemed conscious but Sidhu was not. There were at least 13 gunshots on the front mirror of the vehicle. We took them to the hospital in a car passing by," said Mehshi, the man who first spotted Sidhu Moosewala after the attack.

The singer-cum-Congress leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on Sunday. The Mahindra Thar vehicle which he was driving was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. A CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Moosewala's black SUV several minutes before he was shot dead.

While he was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, his cousin and a friend who were traveling with him survived. The police, on Sunday, said that the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use on the day he was killed. A preliminary investigation revealed three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm, and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. It is still under investigation.

Canada-based gangster claims responsibility for Moosewala's murder

Hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder. Issuing a statement on social media, Brar confessed that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi and the Lawrence Bishnoi group were responsible for the killing.

Goldy Brar, in a statement, said, "He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu...Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us."

Two associates of the Bishnoi gang have been detained by the Mansa police in connection to Moosewala's murder. The singer's former manager, Shagun Preet is also under the scanner as his name also surfaced in the killing of Vicky Middhukhera.