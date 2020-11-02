Faizal Khan Arrested In Delhi After Being Booked Over Offering Namaz In Mathura Temple

After being booked for offering namaaz in Mathura temple, a joint team of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one of the accused - Faisal Khan. As per sources, Faizal Khan was nabbed near Jamia Gaffar Manzil on Monday. The other accused - Mohammad Chand - is yet to be arrested by the police. Chand and Khan have been booked under Sections 153-A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On October 30, the duo had allegedly offered namaaz at the Nand Baba Mandir in Mathura without any permission from the temple authorities. Two others apart from the accused have also been named in the FIR, as they were involved in clicking pictures and circulating it on social media. Soon after the incident, priests performed havan pooja to purify the temple. The incident has evoked strong reactions from the Hindu community with several priests terming it as an attempt to disturb peace in Uttar Pradesh.

'Strict punishment for the accused'

Head Priest of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Satyendra Das strongly condemned the incident and has called for strict punishment against the accused. "Everyone should speak up on this. It is not a political issue but is related to a religion," Satyendra Das told Republic TV.

BJP leader and member of UP Legislative Assembly Shrikant Sharma also termed the incident as an attempt to incite communal tension.

Assuring strict action he said, "There are some people who are trying to spoil the environment in Uttar Pradesh. They cannot digest the way we are operating. So, in some or other way, they are attempting to incite communal tension. The cocktail of Congress and BSP has always practiced communal politics and not development. This government is not like that, if anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict action will be taken."

