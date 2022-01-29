Fake Aadhaar Racket Busted With Arrest Of 8 In Ghaziabad

Two women and six men were arrested from the Yamunotri Market Commercial Complex here for allegedly forging Aadhaar cards for natives of Nepal and Bangladesh, police said on Friday.

The identity cards were built for illegal migrants who did not have any valid address or identity proofs and were living here stealthily, they said.

The accused were working with their associates in Assam, from whom they procured duplicate thumb impressions and eye retina images online.

Their agents, active in NCR, made duplicate Aadhaar cards with addresses based in different colonies of the city, City Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said.

The gang operated from behind a front named Frontech Solution Pvt Ltd and worked in tandem with their associates in Assam.

Those arrested have been identified as Pooja, Sujita, Lakshay, Vishal, Sachin, Monu, Shivam and Ankit, Agarwal said.

Police have recovered 137 Aadhaar cards, 30 dummy Aadhaar cards, 22 ATM cards, 209 thumb impressions on rubber, 61 clones of eye retinas printed on white paper, and 30 laptops, along with other equipment, he said.

