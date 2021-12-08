Fake Call Centre Busted In Kolkata, 4 Held

A fake call centre was busted in Kolkata and four persons were arrested for allegedly operating it, a police officer said on Wednesday Cash amounting to over Rs 9 lakh was seized from their possession, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kolkata Police arrested the four from different parts of the city and seized two CPUs, two hard drives and cash amounting to Rs 9,91,000, the officer explained.

All of them have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy and other crimes, he added.

